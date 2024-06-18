Chris Rock is back to telling the story of his life in "Everybody Still Hates Chris," an animated revival of Rock's original hit sitcom detailing his childhood, "Everybody Hates Chris."
Comedy Central announced the voice cast for the new series in a release Tuesday.
Along with Rock, who narrates the series as "Adult Chris" and who will executive produce the show, the cast will include big names like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold of "The Neighborhood." Both Crews and Arnold starred in the original show as dad Julius and mom Rochelle, respectively.
"I'm very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood," Rock said in a statement.
The show's episodes will cover stories "inspired by [Rock's] experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s," Comedy Central said in its release.
Crews will once again step into the role of Julius, Chris' father, who has an intense work ethic and shrewd spending habits. Arnold will again take on Rochelle, Chris' mother, whose "zero nonsense" attitude goes along with her "nurturing spirit" as a mother, according to the release.
Young Chris, played by Tim Johnson Jr. of "Bella and the Bulldogs," will face humorous family conflict as "a nerd who wants to be cool but he's outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad."
The siblings will be played by Ozioma Akagha (Tonya, Chris' baby sister) and Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Drew, Chris's brother). Gunnar Sizemore will play Chris' friend Greg.
"I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand up show, but we ended up making something we're proud of that is true to the original series we all loved," executive producer Sanjay Shah said in a statement included in the release.
The original show, inspired by Rock's upbringing, ran for four seasons from 2005 through 2009.