"Melrose Place" is reportedly the next 90s show to get a reboot.
A source confirmed to ABC News that Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga are all on board for a new chapter of the popular nighttime soap, which followed a group of young adults living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood, California.
The reboot is currently being developed by CBS Studios with the stars attached and looking for either a network partner or a streaming service to bring it to screens.
The reboot will reunite the group of residents of Melrose Place after the sudden death of a dear friend, according to a synopsis. "Insatiable" creator Lauren Gussis is writing the project.
During its run, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" spinoff was a buzzy guilty pleasure for viewers — in fact, one "Seinfeld" episode hinged on Jerry not wanting to admit to anyone that he watched it religiously.
Locklear's work was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards for best actress in a television series – drama; Leighton was nominated in the supporting role category of the Globes in 1995.
A 2009 revival of the show, in which the trio guested, only lasted one season on the CW.