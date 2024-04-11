"Melrose Place" is reportedly the next 90s show to get a reboot.

A source confirmed to ABC News that Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga are all on board for a new chapter of the popular nighttime soap, which followed a group of young adults living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood, California.

The reboot is currently being developed by CBS Studios with the stars attached and looking for either a network partner or a streaming service to bring it to screens.

Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Kristin Davis,Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Patrick Muldoon, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue and Jack Wagner Cast of Melrose Place celebrate the 1995 Melrose Party Celebrating 100th Episode. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The reboot will reunite the group of residents of Melrose Place after the sudden death of a dear friend, according to a synopsis. "Insatiable" creator Lauren Gussis is writing the project.

During its run, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" spinoff was a buzzy guilty pleasure for viewers — in fact, one "Seinfeld" episode hinged on Jerry not wanting to admit to anyone that he watched it religiously.

"Melrose Place," 1998 (L To R) John Haynnes Newton, Kelly Rutherford, Rob Estes, Heather Locklear, Jack Wagner, Jamie Luner, Josie Bisset, Michael Calabro. Getty Images

Locklear's work was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards for best actress in a television series – drama; Leighton was nominated in the supporting role category of the Globes in 1995.

A 2009 revival of the show, in which the trio guested, only lasted one season on the CW.