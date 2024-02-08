Today is certainly a happy day as "Happy Days" co-stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard recently enjoyed a mini-reunion.

Winkler shared a photo of him and Howard on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

Howard appears to have attended an event for Winkler's memoir, "Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond," which was released in October 2023.

"LIFE! As the WORLD turns ⁦@RealRonHoward came to my book event in Sydney Australia," Winkler captioned the snap. "SO exciting for everyone !!!!"

Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli -- better known as The Fonz or Fonzie -- on "Happy Days," a leather-jacket-wearing cool guy who was popular with the ladies and gave us the iconic catchphrase "Aaay." He was a stark contrast from Howard's character Richie Cunningham, a wholesome good boy.

Winkler, who had a recurring role in the show's first season, and quickly turned into a series regular after the success of the character, stuck around for all 11 seasons of "Happy Days," which ran from 1974 to 1984.

Howard departed after season 7 to focus on directing, though he returned as a guest star in the final season.

Both men went on to have successful Hollywood careers following the show, with Winkler most recently starring in HBO's critically acclaimed dark comedy "Barry," and Howard directing multiple Academy Award-winning films, including "A Beautiful Mind" and "Apollo 13."