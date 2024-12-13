'Hey now': Hilary Duff reacts to some of her most iconic on screen moments
Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images
Hilary Duff isn't just a regular mom --- she's a cool mom.
The "Lizzie McGuire" alum, 37, stepped out with her eldest child, her 12-year-old son Luca, in New York City on Dec. 12 for a Broadway event.
The mother-son duo were all smiles as they posed for photos at opening night of Second Stage Theatre's new play "The Cult of Love" at The Hayes Theater.
Duff shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
The "So Yesterday" singer is also mom to daughters Banks, 6, Mae, 3, and 7-month-old Townes, all of whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.
Duff recently shared a look inside her family life with an Instagram post of their Thanksgiving holiday adventures, which she captioned "thank the high heavens school is back in session."