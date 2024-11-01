The famous hoverboard used in "Back to the Future II" is hitting the auction block.
In the movie, Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" series, used the hoverboard in the town square chase scene to get away from Griff Tannen and his gang.
Heritage Auctions has listed the legendary hoverboard with a starting bid of $100,000, stating on its website that it is "the only Screen Used Hero 'Flying' Wooden Hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II" and that the item is signed by Fox, writer and producer Bob Gale, and others.
According to Heritage Auctions, the board features "an original wooden core, pink 'Mattel' board with genuine lenticular holographic top and bottom, lime green Velcro tape and hot pink fuzzy foot strap with original aircraft wire still attached which was used to suspend the board from a crane."
It also includes signed and inscribed letters of authenticity from members of the cast.
Charlie Croughwell, Fox's stunt double in "Back to the Future II," kept the board after production and is now offering it up for auction.
"This board was our primary 'flying' hoverboard and the only solid board utilized by Mike and myself for these sequences," Croughwell said in a statement shared on the auction website. "This hoverboard has been in my possession beginning with our first day of flying rehearsals up until present day."
According to Heritage Auctions, 50% of the auction proceeds will go to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Bidding on the item ends Dec. 7.