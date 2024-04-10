Michael J. Fox shared a message with his younger self, looked back on his Parkinson's battle and more in an interview for People's 50th anniversary issue published Wednesday.

"Easy on the jumping on trampolines with a guitar," Fox told People, recalling a youth of fame and fun. "You don't need to do that. But I was young and impetuous and stupid, and it was fun."

He also looked back at how his interview processes changed over time as his fame grew.

"If I did an interview at the beginning, I'd go and sit down in a diner with somebody and crank out a 15-minute interview and have a free cup of coffee and move on," he said.

As his name recognition and star expanded, the interviews became larger-scale events, he said.

"Then, all of a sudden, I was doing it and there were trucks and cranes and boxes and trampolines and any kind of guitar I wanted to play," he said.

Michael J. Fox shared a message to his younger self. People

In the interview, Fox also opened up about his long battle with Parkinson's.

"You can do anything. Anything," said Fox. "You don't have to follow other people's prognostications for what life is going to be. Life's going to be what you make it."

Fox said he is unconcerned with what his legacy will be.

"It doesn't matter to me," he said, noting his kids are all "doing well."

"I just wanted to have a giggle -- and I giggled a lot," he added.