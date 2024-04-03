Michael J. Fox stepped out with his wife Tracy Pollan -- and a star-studded lineup of country music stars -- at a benefit for Parkinson's research Tuesday night.

The "Back To The Future" star's nonprofit organization, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, hosted the event, called "A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's," in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple, who married in 1988 and share four children, appeared in good spirits at the event, posing for plenty of photos on the red carpet.

The night was filled with performances from country artists including Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town and Jason Isbell.

The group posed with Fox and Pollan on the carpet at the event.

Crow also smiled in photos with Fox and Pollan on the carpet.

Fox spoke to People at the event and reflected on recent highs and lows in his life.

"You know, my daughter's getting married, too ... good things are happening, and life is good. And so it's been a good year, for sure," he told the outlet.

"There's been a lot of challenges," he continued. "A lot of physical challenges these days have been different bits, but just that I had a lot of stuff … I had a movie, a documentary and a lot of obligations."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 when he was 29 years old. He first announced he had Parkinson's in 1998.

The actor launched his foundation in 2000 and has used it to raise awareness for the disease and fundraise for research programs in hopes for finding a cure. A documentary about his battle with Parkinson's disease, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," was released last year on Apple TV+.