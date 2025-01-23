Hugh Jackman is giving audiences a sneak peek of his upcoming concert series.
The "Deadpool & Wolverine" star shared a video on Thursday of himself singing "Valjean's Soliloquy" from the 2012 film, "Les Misérables," which he starred in as the musical's protagonist. See the video here.
In the clip, Jackman is accompanied by an orchestra as he belts out the last lyrics of the song.
The video ends with some giving Jackman a round of applause.
Jackman captioned the post with a microphone emoji as well as the hashtags "#fromnewyorkwithlove" and "#soliloquy." He also tagged Radio City Music Hall, where his upcoming concert series will take place.
The actor announced the new show called, "From New York, With Love," in October, with a fun Instagram video that featured his "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-star, Ryan Reynolds.
"My new live show is coming to Radio City Music Hall," Jackman said in the video. "I can't wait to do it and I'll see you soon."
According to a press release about the show, "From New York, With Love" is Jackman's first live concert series in five years. Songs that will be featured in the 24-show series includes, "The Boy From Oz," "The Greatest Showman" and "The Music Man."
Leading up to his debut show on Friday, Jackman has shared moments of him singing and dancing during rehearsals.
"Can't wait to introduce you to the incredibly talented, kind, funny and very sweaty humans who will join me on stage beginning this Friday (And those behind the scenes too)," Jackman said in a post Tuesday, which featured some of his background dancers. "Each of them the best of the best!"
"I'm practicing my patience so as not to leak any surprises!" he added.