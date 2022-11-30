A holiday special from the Backstreet Boys is one of Hulu's December arrivals to mark on your calendar.

"A Very Backstreet Holiday" showcases the band performing songs from their first Christmas album, "A Very Backstreet Christmas," which dropped Oct. 14.

The special, which will also feature "special surprises and performances" arrives Dec. 15.

Another title to stream in honor of the festive season is the new Hulu original "It's A Wonderful Binge," the wild sequel to 2020's Hulu original "The Binge."

Also add "The Good Witch of Christmas," the new sequel to "Christmas Thieves," to your streaming list, along with the music-filled flick "I'm Glad It's Christmas."

Catch a livestream of "The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" on Christmas Day on Hulu. ABC's New Year's Eve ball drop celebration will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Hulu subscription plans start at $6.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of Hulu's December arrivals below:

Dec. 1

"Banyana": Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

"Big Brother": Complete Seasons 3 & 7

"Bleach": Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)

"Floribama Shore": Complete Seasons 1-2

"Love Island US": Complete Seasons 1-3

"Project Runway": Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13

"The Real World": Complete Seasons 3 & 30

"Siesta Key": Complete Seasons 1-2

"A Chance for Christmas" (2021)

"Anger Management" (2003)

"Awakenings" (1990)

"Bachelor Party Vegas" (2006)

"Barney's Version" (2010)

"Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead" (2007)

"Being Julia" (2004)

"Brothers" (2009)

"Christine" (1983)

"The Da Vinci Code" (2006)

"Dave Chappelle's Block Party" (2006)

"Dawn Of The Dead" (2004)

"Epic Movie" (2007)

"Ever After: A Cinderella Story" (1998)

"Final Destination" (2000)

"Final Destination 2" (2003)

"Final Destination 3" (2006)

"The Final Destination" (2009)

"Final Destination 5" (2011)

"Good Kids" (2016)

"The Good Witch of Christmas" (2022)

"Hancock" (2008)

"The Happening" (2008)

"I, Frankenstein" (2014)

"I'm Glad It's Christmas" (2022)

"Liar, Liar" (1997)

"The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou" (2004)

"Machine Gun Preacher" (2011)

"Marmaduke" (2010)

"Never Back Down" (2008)

"Only You" (1994)

"Pathfinder" (2005)

"Picture Perfect" (1997)

"Pulling Strings" (2013)

"The Rider" (2018)

"Rio" (2011)

"The Royal Tenenbaums" (2002)

"The Scout" (1994)

"Stomp The Yard: Homecoming" (2010)

"This Christmas" (2007)

"Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie" (1997)

"Wall Street" (1987)

"White Men Can't Jump" (1992)

"Witless Protection" (2008)





Dec. 2

"Darby and the Dead" (2022)

"American Carnage" (2021)

"Gone in the Night" (2022)





Dec. 3

"Huda's Salon" (2021)





Dec. 5

"Back in the Groove": Two-Episode Series Premiere

"Housebroken": Special Holiday Episodes





Dec. 7

"Connect": Complete Season 1





Dec. 8

"The Night House" (2020)

"Proximity" (2020)





Dec. 9

"It's A Wonderful Binge" (2022)

"The Mighty Ones": Complete Season 4

"CMA Country Christmas": Special Premiere

"Fate of a Sport" (2022)

"My Favorite Girlfriend" (2022)

"White Elephant" (2022)





Dec. 10

"Offseason" (2021)





Dec. 11

"Retrograde" (2022)

"Rogue" (2020)





Dec. 12

"Batman Begins" (2005)

"Blackfish" (2013)

"Dunkirk" (2017)

"Inception" (2010)

"Insomnia" (2002)

"The Dark Knight" (2008)

"The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)





Dec. 13

"FX's Kindred": Complete Season 1





Dec. 14

"Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game": Complete Limited Series





Dec. 15

"A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere"

"Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special"

"Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne": Special

"Braxton Family Values": Complete Seasons 1-3

"Bridezillas": Complete Seasons 10-11

"Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special"

"The First 48": Complete Seasons 1-2

"The Food That Built the World": Complete Season 3

"Freddie Mercury: Special"

"Growing Up Hip Hop": Complete Seasons 1-3

"Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta": Complete Seasons 1-3

"Guns N' Roses: Special"

"The Hunt for the Versace Killer": Complete Season 1

"I Survived a Serial Killer": Complete Season 1

"Love at First Sight": Complete Season 1

"Mama June: From Not to Hot": Complete Seasons 1-2

"Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48": Complete Season 1

"Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars": Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

"Married at First Sight": Complete Season 14

"Million Dollar Matchmaker": Complete Seasons 1-2

"O.J.: Guilty in Vegas": Special

"Secrets of Playboy": Complete Season 1

"Secrets of the Chippendale Murders": Complete Season 1

"Surviving Jeffrey Epstein": Complete Season 1

"The Private Voice of Hitler": Special

"Third Reich: The Fall": Special

"Waterfront House Hunting": Complete Season 1

"WWE's Most Wanted Treasures": Complete Season 1

"360" (2011)

"Life Partners" (2014)





Dec. 16

"Collide" (2022)

"I Love My Dad" (2022)





Dec. 18

"The Legend of Molly Johnson" (2021)





Dec. 19

"Paranoia" (2013)

"The Torch" (2022)

"Three Minutes: A Lengthening" (2021)





Dec. 20

"Fear the Walking Dead": Complete Season 7

"Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol": Complete Season 7





Dec. 21

"Big Bet": Three-Episode Series Premiere

"Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer": Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)





Dec. 23

"Mack + Rita" (2022)

"Sharp Stick" (2022)





Dec. 24

"Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream"

"Inside Airport Lost & Found": Special Premiere

"The Hummingbird Project" (2018)





Dec. 25

"The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade": Livestream

"Mfkz" (2018)





Dec. 26

"Letterkenny": Complete Season 11

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut" (1982)

"Blade Runner 2049" (2017)

"Last Looks" (2021)





Dec. 27

"The Devil is a Part-Timer!": Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)





Dec. 30

"Delia’s Gone" (2022)

"Into the Deep" (2022)

"The Last Journey of Paul W.R." (2020)





Dec. 31

"Enough Said" (2013)

"Runner Runner" (2013)

"New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream"



