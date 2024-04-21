Ice Spice took a moment to shout out "Karma" singer Taylor Swift while taking the stage for Coachella's second weekend on Saturday night.

"Y'all heard Taylor's new album yet?" Ice Spice asked the crowd at the Southern California desert-based music festival, while her and Swift's version of Swift's hit "Karma" began to play in the background.

"Shoutout to Taylor Swift, my good sis," she continued before breaking out into a dance at the chorus of the song and then rapping her verse.

When Swift announced in May 2023 that Ice Spice was joining her on a remix of "Karma," she took to Instagram, speaking highly of the 24-year-old rapper.

Singer Ice Spice performs onstage during Weekend 2 - Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, Calif. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"So much to tell you," she wrote at the time in an Instagram post, alongside artwork for the song featuring her and Ice Spice in space. "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch."

Ice Spice also reposted the announcement at the time, writing in the caption, "Karma ft me 🪐😍tmm night🥳💕💕💕"

"Thxx @taylorswift for being the coolest person on earth ilu💜5/26," she added.

Swift and Ice Spice have been seen together at multiple events including the Super Bowl, where Swift cheered for Travis Kelce, and at Coachella's first weekend.