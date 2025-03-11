The cast of "Scream 5" are each other's biggest cheerleaders.
Following Mikey Madison's best actress Oscar win for her performance in "Anora," her "Scream 5" co-star Jack Quaid called it "so cool."
"We got a Ghostface Oscar winner," Quaid told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of "Novocaine" in Los Angeles Monday night.
"I was actually with a lot of the 'Novocaine' crew," Quaid said when he found out about her Oscar win. "We were in Austin, Texas. We were all watching the Oscars together. When Mikey got called up I was cheering, man."
He continued, "I'm so happy for her. It's always so weird when you say I'm proud of someone cause I don't know if it sounds condescending or not but I am very proud of her. She's just such an amazing talent and deserves all of this."
"That was so clear from the moment I met her," he added. "I was like, you're going so far and she's incredible."
Madison played Amber Freeman in the 2022 "Scream" film and was revealed to be the eighth Ghostface killer in the film franchise. Quaid played Amber's boyfriend, Richie Kirsch, who was also the ninth revealed Ghostface killer.
Madison's Oscar win made her the first Ghostface of the "Scream" franchise to win an Oscar.
Quaid stars in the upcoming Dan Berk and Robert Olsen-directed film "Novocaine," which will be released on Friday. It follows a man incapable of feeling pain, who turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue the girl of his dreams from a kidnapping, according to a press release.
The film also stars Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr. and Betty Gabriel.