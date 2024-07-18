Chad Michael Murray is getting back into character as Jake for "Freaky Friday 2."
On Thursday, Walt Disney Studios shared an image of Murray on the set of the highly anticipated sequel, sitting on a motorcycle.
"Jake is back, baby," the caption of the post reads.
In the first "Freaky Friday" film, Murray played Jake, Anna Coleman's (Lindsay Lohan) crush. In the movie, Anna and her mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) accidentally switch bodies after opening a magical Chinese fortune cookie, and Jake thinks he's falling in love with Tess -- who is really Anna -- after they bond over music and other common interests.
Curtis re-posted the photo of Murray on her Instagram story Thursday, writing, "Oh, Jake…. @chadmichaelmurray we have MISSED YOU!"
Murray replied to the message on his own Instagram story, writing, "Don't tease me Tess 😉"
In June, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures announced that filming for "Freaky Friday 2" had officially begun.
To mark the news, Disney shared a photo of Curtis and Lohan on the set of the film together.
"It's going to be a really freaky Friday," Lohan told "Good Morning America" about the sequel. "Much freakier than you would expect."
Lohan also said reuniting with the cast has been "fantastic."
"We all just have so much fun and it's so great to have that on set. You just always really want to have a good time," she said. "So it's a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, and it's a great experience right now."
Also returning to the sequel are Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.
Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will also star in the film.
"Freaky Friday 2" arrives in theaters in 2025.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."