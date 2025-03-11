James Cameron is offering a glimpse into what fans can expect from the highly anticipated third "Avatar" film, "Fire and Ash."
While speaking to Empire in an interview published last week, Cameron shared his wife Suzy Amis Cameron's emotional response after watching an early cut of the sci-fi sequel.
"My wife watched the whole thing from end to end. She had kept herself away from it and I wasn't showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was Dec. 22," Cameron recalled. "She bawled for four hours. She kept trying to get her sh-- back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she'd just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I'm like, 'Honey, I've got to go to bed. Sorry, we'll talk about it some other time.'"
As for what fans can expect, Cameron confirmed that "Fire and Ash" will run even longer than "The Way of Water," which had a runtime of three hours and 12 minutes.
While plot details remain under wraps, the third installment promises to be another epic chapter in Cameron's sprawling "Avatar" saga.
"You'll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before," Cameron teased during the D23 expo last August, according to Variety. "It's an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it's also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We're going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love."
Franchise stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña will reprise their roles alongside returning cast members Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" hits theaters Dec. 19. The fourth installment is currently slated for December 2029, with Avatar 5 expected to follow in December 2031.
