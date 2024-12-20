Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz took a walk down memory lane with a fun song.
The duo, who are starring together in the upcoming film, "Back in Action," sang a song together in a video shared on Friday to promote the movie and to also reminisce about their friendship.
"We're back in action!" Foxx begins in the video as he plays the piano before saying, "People don't even realize how long we've been friends."
Diaz then mentions their first film together, "Any Given Sunday," which they starred together in 1999.
"And now we're back in action, baby," she adds.
Foxx then notes how they've been friends since before Apple made the iPod and before Martha Stewart became friends with Snoop Dogg.
Since they first became friends, Diaz pointed out that she made four "Shrek" movies, and that they both starred in the 2014 film, "Annie."
"We lived through so much," Foxx added before listing social media moments over the years. "We lived through keyboard cat, pizza rat, NFTs, DVDs, corn kid, bean dad, Salt Bae, left shark, pink sauce, Grimace shake and 'the dress.'"
"And now we're back together for another movie and I am just so excited," Diaz said.
In the upcoming film, Diaz and Foxx portray two former CIA spies who give up their life as secret agents after starting a family, but "return to the world of espionage when their cover is blown," according to a synopsis for the movie.
Foxx and Diaz first shared the news about "Back in Action" in 2022 when Foxx shared a phone call they had together. During their conversation, Foxx tapped former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, to share tips on how to "un-retire" with Diaz.
Netflix shared a teaser for the film in November. The upcoming Seth Gordon directed-film will also star Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson.
"Back in Action" will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 17, 2025.