Jamie Foxx says he was proud to hit the Golden Globes red carpet with his daughters on Sunday.
The actor, singer, musician and comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with his two daughters, Anelise Bishop and Corinne Foxx, on the Golden Globes carpet, calling the event "a proud father daughter moment."
"Me with my two beautiful daughters globetrotting at the @goldenglobes," he wrote in the caption of the post.
Jamie Foxx, who was nominated for best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...", also called his daughters "so beautiful and fearless," before expressing appreciation for his family.
"When I was asked on the carpet, what do you think about the awards? I said I have already won to be here with my two girls. Standing upright. Standing with so much love," he wrote. "It’s not my award. It’s my reward. God is good and I think you know the rest."
The comedian shares Corinne Foxx, 30, with his former partner Connie Kline. He shares Anelise, 16, with ex Kristin Grannis.
When Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in 2023 while filming his movie "Back in Action," it was Corinne Foxx who shared updates on the actor, saying he had "experienced a medical complication" but was "already on his way to recovery" thanks to "quick action and great care."
In 2024, Jamie Foxx told a group of fans his health issues started with a "bad headache" on April 11, 2023, and, after asking a friend for something to treat the headache, he was "gone for 20 days" and doesn't remember anything.
He later opened up further about the health scare in his stand-up special, revealing the doctors told his sister that he had "a brain bleed" that "led to a stroke."