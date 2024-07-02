Jamie Foxx is sharing more details about his medical emergency that landed him in the hospital last year.
The Academy Award-winning actor, 56, spoke to a group of fans in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend in a video which has since gone viral online.
"April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything," he said.
Foxx further explained how doctors treated him during his health scare.
"So they told me, I'm in Atlanta, they told me -- my sister and daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a Cortisone shot," he recalled. "The next doctor said there's something going on up there. I won't say it on camera."
The "Ray" actor was in Atlanta shooting the upcoming Netflix film "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz when he experienced what his daughter Corinne called at the time a "medical complication."
Foxx attended the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in December in his first public appearance since his mysterious health incident and hospitalization, telling the crowd, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different."
"We really don't know a lot of specifics when it comes to the medical condition," said Kelley L. Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor and senior entertainment reporter at Andscape. "Whatever he went through, it was obviously very, very serious."
"It seems like Jamie is kind of still trying to process exactly what happened to him," Carter added. "Really wants to hold onto whatever it was that he was going through for some, perhaps, larger moment down the line."