Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on adopting her beloved dog Karuna, aka Runi.

"Six years ago today my life changed," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress, 64, wrote in an Instagram post Friday, tagging Perfect Pet Rescue, the Los Angeles-based organization where she adopted her pup, saying it was the day "my heart opened."

"We have had many adventures and he came with me to all the shoots of the 'Halloween' movies and we have had long separations due to work," Curtis continued. "He is sweet and fierce and funny and feisty and has discovered his voice."

The Hollywood legend concluded her post, which features a slideshow of adorable photos of Runi, by writing, "He is loved by my friends and family and has my heart. Happy adoption day to this sweet friend. I love you Karuna!"

Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.

At the end of the heartfelt caption was a hashtag reminding everyone to "#adoptnotshop."