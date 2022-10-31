Jamie Lee Curtis is saying farewell to Laurie Strode, the character she's played in the "Halloween" film franchise over the past 44 years.

Over the weekend, the actress shared an Instagram post of photos celebrating the final film in the Halloween franchise, "Halloween Ends," and the team of people who brought the movie to life.

"It's the day before Halloween. My last one as Laurie," Curtis wrote. "A photo dump of set photos and my remarkable stunt double @stuntwoman719 who now is a badass boss of a stunt coordinator!"

"It takes a village of talented people to safely create the miracle that is a movie!" she added. "Stay safe out there."

The actress also tagged her co-stars Andi Matichak, who played Allyson Nelson in "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends"; Kyle Richards, who played Lindsey Wallace in the franchise; and Rohan Campbell, who played Corey Cunningham in "Halloween Ends."

David Swanson/EPA via Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet for Universal Pictures World Premiere of 'Halloween Ends' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Oct. 11, 2022.

Curtis has played Laurie since the first "Halloween" film captivated audiences in 1978. In a 2018 appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers," she said that the film launched her career.