Jamie Lee Curtis offered a remembrance of her mother Wednesday as Janet Leigh's most famous role was honored as the best movie of all time.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress paid tribute to her mother, actress Janet Leigh, who is featured on the cover of Variety's "100 greatest movies of all time" issue.

"I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I'm having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved," Curtis wrote.

Leigh, who died in 2004, is best known for her portrayal of Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller, "Psycho." The shower scene in the film, during which her character is stabbed to death by Anthony Perkins' serial killer, Norman Bates, is one of the most well-known scenes in film history.

The film is named as the greatest movie of all time by Variety.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, FILE Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 57th Annual Photoplay Awards on Sept. 29, 1979 in Hollywood, California.

Over the years, Curtis has regularly paid tribute to her mother. Last year, at the "Halloween Killls" premiere, the actress honored Leigh by dressing up as her character in a belted, buttoned-up blue dress, black pumps and a short blonde wig. She completed the look with a black handbag and a bloody shower curtain draped over her arm.