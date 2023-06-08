Actress and country singer Jana Kramer has another baby on the way.
The "One Tree Hill" alum announced on Thursday that she is expecting a baby with fiance and former soccer player Allan Russell.
"I'm pregnant!!!!" Kramer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."
"This has just been a really beautiful thing," she added in an interview with People, also published Thursday. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more."
The news comes two weeks after Kramer shared on her podcast "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" that she and Russell are engaged.
Kramer, who is already a mother to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband and former NFL player Mike Caussin, shared Jolie's reaction when she learned that Kramer was pregnant.
"Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie's like, 'You're getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister,'" Kramer said. "I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy."