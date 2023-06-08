Actress and country singer Jana Kramer has another baby on the way.

The "One Tree Hill" alum announced on Thursday that she is expecting a baby with fiance and former soccer player Allan Russell.

"I'm pregnant!!!!" Kramer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

MORE: 'One Tree Hill' star Jana Kramer is engaged to Allan Russell
Editor's Picks
PHOTO: Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles.

"This has just been a really beautiful thing," she added in an interview with People, also published Thursday. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more."

The news comes two weeks after Kramer shared on her podcast "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" that she and Russell are engaged.

MORE: Jana Kramer reflects on how her husband's affairs helped her find inner strength

Kramer, who is already a mother to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband and former NFL player Mike Caussin, shared Jolie's reaction when she learned that Kramer was pregnant.

"Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie's like, 'You're getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister,'" Kramer said. "I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy."