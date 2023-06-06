Daniella Karagach is sharing new photos with her daughter after giving birth last week.
The sweet new photos that Karagach shared on Instagram showed a glimpse of what life has been like lately for her and husband Pasha Pashkov with their newborn daughter, Nikita.
“A week with Nikita 🤍,” Karagach captioned the Instagram post.
The photos she shared included moments she and Pashkov shared at the hospital following the birth of Nikita, and life at home as a family of three.
On her Instagram stories, Karagach also revealed her daughter’s middle name with her followers: Sofia, which is a nod to her grandmother, who shared the same middle name. Karagach's grandmother passed away last year.
Pashkov took to his own Instagram stories to share a sweet photo of Nikita sleeping and wrote in text, “Celebrating Nikita’s 1 week with a lil coffee outing☺️Parents def need some ☕.”
The couple welcomed Nikita into the world on May 30. Nikita is the couple's first child together.