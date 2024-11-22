ESPN is launching a new late-night show with Jason Kelce that will premiere in January 2025.
The retired Philadelphia Eagles star will host "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" on Friday nights and early Saturday mornings. Each of the one-hour episodes will highlight Kelce talking about hot NFL topics and storylines and showcase the podcast host's humor. The episodes will be filmed in front of a live audience of NFL fans at Union Transfer, a concert hall in Philadelphia, and feature celebrity guests and the Philadelphia band SNACKTIME, according to an ESPN press release.
Kelce announced the show, the title of which is inspired by NFL Films' first movie, "They Call It Pro Football," on the Nov. 21 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".
"I loved late-night shows, I've always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends," Kelce said. "We're going to have a bunch of guys up there -- legends of the game, friends that I played the game with, coaches, celebrities."
This is the latest project for Kelce, who signed a multiyear agreement with ESPN. The former NFL star joined ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show in May, where he offers halftime and postgame analysis.
He also hosts the "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce also released a Christmas album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," on Nov. 22 with his former Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.
"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" starts Jan. 4 and will run for five consecutive weekends during the NFL playoffs. It airs on ESPN starting at 1 a.m. ET, with the fifth and final episode airing at 1:30 a.m. The show will also be available to stream on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube, while replays will be available Saturday mornings on ESPN2.
ESPN is owned by The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."