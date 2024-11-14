Jason Kelce is speaking out less than a week after he and Stevie Nicks' holiday single "Maybe This Christmas," shot up the charts and dethroned the No. 1 song, Mariah Carey's classic Christmas hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," on the Apple Music and iTunes holiday charts.
"You know, I've fought my whole life to be the queen of Christmas, and the fact that we're finally there is just really special," Jason Kelce joked in a new episode of his "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast.
"I know we caught it in early November. We'll see if it holds up throughout the rest of Christmas," Kelce continued. "We kind of caught it on the Christmas downslide, like, not too many people are listening to Christmas music so we jumped up in there."
Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has consistently been a top Christmas song since it was first released in November 1994, earning the singer the unofficial title of the "Queen of Christmas" over the years.
Kelce and Nicks' new rendition of "Maybe This Christmas," released Nov. 8, is the first single off of Kelce's upcoming charity album with The Philly Specials, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," out Nov. 29. In addition to Kelce, The Philly Specials' members include Philadelphia Eagles players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.
"It was incredible to work with Stevie Nicks. I mean, obviously, I'm still in awe of the fact that that actually happened," Kelce said on his podcast, adding that the experience was "really, really cool."
"There's no percent chance that any song that I am in should be streaming No. 1 on any service, in any genre," he added.
A second single, "Santa Drives an Astrovan," with Kelce and the Philadelphia band Mt. Joy will be released Nov. 15. The song brings a holiday theme to Mt. Joy's 2018 song "Astrovan."