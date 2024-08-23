Jelly Roll's next album will arrive later this year.
On Friday, the "Need a Favor" singer announced that his upcoming album, "Beautifully Broken," which is named after his upcoming headlining tour, will be released on Oct. 11.
Ahead of the announcement, Jelly Roll talked about the upcoming project in an interview with The New York Times last week and said the songs he's putting in it are ones "that have purpose."
"When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself, Why?" he said. "Beecause for the first time in my life, it has nothing to do with a financial decision. I'm well past putting out anything for money."
"Beautifully Broken" will include the CMA New Artist of the Year's hit song, "I Am Not Okay," "Liar" and his latest song, "Get By."
The album will also include the song, "Winning Streak," which he said is about someone going to Alcoholics Anonymous.
"I was writing from the perspective of a story I've seen happen for real," he said.
"Beautifully Broken" follows Jelly Roll's 2023 album, "Whitsitt Chapel," which included the songs, "Church" and "The Lost."
Jelly Roll's "Beautifully Broken" tour kicks off on Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City and will make stops across the country including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.