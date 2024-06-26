Jelly Roll is giving you more chances to see him live on his Beautifully Broken Tour.
An additional 15 dates have been added to the singer's upcoming headlining trek. New cities include Cincinnati; Lexington, Kentucky; Oklahoma City; Houston; and Austin, Texas, among others.
ERNEST, Shaboozey and up-and-comer Allie Colleen will join Warren Zeiders and newcomer Alexandra Kay as openers on select dates.
Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City and now wraps Nov. 23 in Jacksonville, Florida.
For ticket information and a full list of shows, visit the singer's official website. The general on sale begins July 1.
Jelly Roll is currently in the top 30 of the country charts with "I Am Not Okay," and debuted his new song "Burning" this week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"