Jennifer Aniston is sharing new details about her journey when she tried to become pregnant.

In a new cover interview with Allure, the "Friends" and "The Morning Show" star revealed she went through in-vitro fertilization and was "throwing everything" at trying to become pregnant.

The actress indicated she tried to get pregnant while in her late 30s and her 40s, describing herself as going through "really hard s**t" at the time.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston said. "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."

Aniston, 53, said she wishes she had the guidance earlier in her life to freeze her eggs.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor,'" she said. "You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Despite the difficulties she faced, Aniston said she has "zero regrets" about how her journey turned out.

"I have zero regrets," she told Allure. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Aniston also broke down what she called the "narrative" that she was "selfish" or just cared about her career when it came to not having kids, saying, "God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child."

"And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies," she said. "I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Aniston had a four-year marriage to Brad Pitt that ended in early 2005.

She was also married to Justin Theroux, whom she divorced in 2018 after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Theroux said in a 2018 interview with The New York Times that the two split amicably without any drama, unlike what the tabloids said.

"It was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," the "Maniac" actor said in the interview. "In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part."

When asked whether she has plans to get married again, Aniston said at this point she doesn't "have any interest."

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," she said. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Today at age 53, Aniston said she feels better about herself than ever before.