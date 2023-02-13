Jennifer Aniston reminisced on childhood memories with her parents over the weekend as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

After marking her 54th birthday on Saturday, the "Friends" actress shared a rare black and white throwback photo featuring herself as a child and her late parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston.

"Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday🎈," she wrote in the Instagram caption on Sunday. "Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you! ❤️🌸😘🙏🏼♒️."

Gregg Deguire/Getty Images, FILE In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo Jennifer Aniston poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on in Los Angeles.

Last November, Aniston announced the death of her father via Instagram, sharing that her "sweet papa," a soap opera legend, had died at the age of 89.

Aniston's mother, also an actress, who was married to John Aniston from 1956 to 1961, died at the age of 79 in May 2016.

Aniston's followers and celebrity friends joined in the celebration over the weekend by sending their love to her in the comment section of her throwback post, including Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler and Kate Hudson.

"Happy Birthday, you beautiful tush!!! I'm glad you are surrounded by such love," Handler wrote.

"Happy birthday ❤️🎂❤️🎂," Campbell commented, while Hudson simply added a red heart emoji.

Aniston, who recently wrapped up filming on season 3 of "The Morning Show" on Apple TV, also received a sweet birthday tribute from her co-star Reese Witherspoon.

"Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston!" Witherspoon wrote alongside a carousel of Instagram photos of her and Aniston on set during filming, as well as a throwback picture of them at the Stand Up to Cancer telecast in 2014.

"What a gift to get to work with my big sis everyday on @themorningshow," she continued. "You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support. I 💖 you, Jen! Everyone wish her a Happy Birthday!! 🎂💫."