Jennifer Lopez stepped out Sunday evening for a Broadway outing with her child Emme.
The Bronx-born singer and actress and her 17-year-old attended opening night of the "Othello" revival starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal at the Barrymore Theatre.
"I have the most amazing date for the black tie premiere of 'Othello,'" Lopez said in a selfie video on her Instagram story while riding in the car with Emme on their way to the theater. "Super excited. Here we go."
The "Unstoppable" actress wore a sleek black two-piece set with high-neck cropped top and floor length skirt adorned with silver bedazzled embellishments. She paired the look with a black fur coat.
Emme sported a pin-striped suit with plaid tie and gray button-down and mixed metal accessories for the occasion.
Emme, who uses gender neutral pronouns, turned 17 in February alongside twin brother Max.
Lopez shares her twins with ex Marc Anthony.