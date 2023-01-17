After a potentially deadly accident on January 1, Jeremy Renner has revealed he's home from the hospital.

In a reply to a tune-in post from the official Twitter account for his Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown," the 52-year-old Marvel movie star posted Monday evening, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," followed by a pair of prayer hands emojis and a heart.

Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" that required emergency surgery and a stay in intensive care following an accident with his snowcat, which is a large piece of snow plow equipment, on New Year's Day. The actor was airlifted to a local hospital from the site of the incident in Reno, Nevada, according to officials, where he underwent surgery on Jan. 2.

Days later, Renner also shared a photo from his hospital bed and thanked fans for their well-wishes.