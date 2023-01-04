Jeremy Renner is on the mend after a snowplow accident.

On Tuesday afternoon, the "Avengers" actor shared a photo from his hospital bed thanking those who have shared thoughtful messages.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the caption. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The incident that the 51-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor was involved in happened in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday. The area had received heavy snowfall over the weekend.

In a statement at the time, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said it had responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway at approximately 9 a.m. local time.

In this file photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021, movie star Jeremy Renner arrives for the premiere of Marvel Studios' television miniseries "Hawkeye" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Renner's publicist, Samantha Mast, confirmed that Renner had suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." He underwent surgery and is in "critical but stable condition."

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, authorities said Renner was run over by his unmanned snowcat in what investigators believe to be a "tragic accident" that left the actor critically injured.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was helping a family member whose car had gotten stuck in snow on a private road when the incident occurred. The road was closed at the time due to severe winter weather, he said.

Renner retrieved his PistenBully, or snowcat -- "an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds" -- to help tow the stuck vehicle, Balaam told reporters Tuesday. He then got out of his snowcat to speak to the family member, at which point the equipment started to roll forward, Balaam said.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully," Balaam said. "Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

Known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, Renner was in critical but stable condition following an accident while plowing snow, his representative told US media.

Balaam said investigators are waiting to talk to Renner.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff said. Per standard practice, investigators are looking into whether any mechanical failures led the machine to roll and whether it had been placed in park, he said.

"We believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam said.

Renner's family is currently with the actor as he recovers.