Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are celebrating 11 years of marriage together.
The "Modern Family" star and his husband, Justin Mikita, posted on Instagram on Saturday to recognize their milestone of love.
Ferguson posted photos of the couple getting a portrait done with the location tagged to Santa Barbara, California.
Mikita shared a selfie of the couple smiling, celebrating over a decade together, captioning the shot: "happy anniversary @jessetyler. 11 years of marriage.. where has the time gone? 🫶🏻"
Friends of the couple commented on the photo, supporting the couple, including Ashley Park of "Emily in Paris," writing, "This makes me so happy ❤️."
Ferguson also reposted Mikita's post on his Instagram story, writing, "11 years today!!!!"
Ferguson and Mikita married in 2013 and share two children together, 4-year-old Beckett and Sullivan, 1.