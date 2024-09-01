Jessica Alba reveals she bought late grandfather's home for her parents: 'Grampers, this one is for you'
Jessica Alba shared a video revealing she got her parents the gift of a lifetime, surprising her father with her plan to buy his childhood home in 2021 after the death of her paternal grandfather.
The video, shared on Alba's YouTube and social media on Friday, revealed footage of the surprise, and documented the purchase and renovation of the special gift.
"Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams… I surprised my parents by buying them a house!! 🤩🏠🎉🎁," Alba wrote in the video's caption.
"After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother's medical bills. Well... I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along," Alba explained.
Leading up to the surprise, Alba shows footage of her dad entering the home.
"This is the house I was raised in since 1972," he says, walking into the home.
Toward the end of the video, while the renovation is underway, Alba announces to her dad, "And the last piece of the puzzle is, I have been trying to figure out how to tell you guys, that I'm going to buy you guys this house."
"He would be proud of you Jessica," her father, Mark Alba, said.
"Even just watching this trailer back, I'm filled with so many feels - after keeping in this big secret, letting my parents in in the surprise, followed by many many months of working to make the house perfect for my parents," Alba continued in the description. "I can't believe this really happened. Grampers, this one is for you - we love and miss you more than you know 🫶🏽❤️."
Jessica Alba and co-host Lizzy Mathis star in "Honest Renovations" on The Roku Channel, a show where the pair helps deserving parents renovate their homes through relatable life transitions.
Jessica Alba revealed that her father's home was her and Mathis' first big project before the show began.
In February 2021, Jessica Alba revealed that her father had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The father-daughter pair broke the news in a lighthearted TikTok video she shared with her followers.