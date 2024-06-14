Jessica Alba is sharing the secret to her 16-year marriage with Cash Warren.
The actress, who stars in the upcoming film "Trigger Warning," out later this month, told People in this week's issue that prioritizing each other has led to the success of their relationship.
"It's something you really have to make a choice to do," she said. "You have to really find time to make time for each other."
"Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority, and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect," she added.
The couple first met on the set of the 2005 film "Fantastic Four," where Warren was working as a director's assistant and Alba played Sue Storm.
They tied the knot in Los Angeles in May 2008 and share three kids: Honor, 16, Haven 12, and Hayes, 6.
Alba said that in addition to her and Warren prioritizing each other, keeping their marriage in perspective is also key.
"Anytime we ebb or flow, we just look around and it's like, 'Actually, at my worst, I'm still better off with you,'" she said. "You have to look up and say, 'Would my life be better if we weren't together?' And every time, it's, 'No.' We're friends, you know?"