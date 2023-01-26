The 20th anniversary special of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will be a star-studded affair.

For the primetime special, premiering at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, host Jimmy Kimmel will welcome the same guests who appeared when the show premiered on Jan. 26, 2003.

Those guests, George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay's Chris Martin, will help celebrate the Emmy Award-winning late-night show's milestone.

"20 years. I can’t believe it either," Kimmel said in a statement when the anniversary special was announced. "It makes absolutely no sense."

The special will also re-air Thursday at 11:35 p.m. ET, the show's regular timeslot.

Ahead of the premiere, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" shared plenty of teasers of the fun to come, including one with fan favorite Guillermo starring in a spoof of "The Bourne Ultimatum."