Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are gearing up for their first holiday season together.
The newly engaged "Golden Bachelorette" couple shared a joint post to Instagram on Nov. 30 of them decorating their frosted Christmas tree with a special ornament.
"Our first golden Christmas…" they captioned the snap, adding the hashtag "#newtraditions."
One zoomed-in photo shows a closeup of the ornament the two are holding, which is engraved with "The Golden Bachelorette" and "Engaged 2024" above a dress and suit.
Another image shows Vassos and Chapple standing in front of a lengthy row of white stockings for their loved ones.
The couple got engaged in front of America when the "Golden Bachelorette" finale aired Nov. 13 on ABC.
The following day on "Good Morning America," they revealed where things stand in regard to wedding planning.
"I finally, like, look forward to the next chapter of my life. I lost that, you know, for quite a while," Vassos said. "I think just living a little bit of a normal life for a bit of time, and then we'll start making wedding plans."
"She's going to marry me … it's just a matter of time," Chapple added, to which Vassos interjected, "I am."