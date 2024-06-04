Joanna Gaines took a trip down memory lane as she and her husband Chip celebrated their 21st anniversary.
Over the weekend, the "Fixer Upper" star shared side-by-side snaps of them posing for a photo together in New York City in both 2003 and 2024 to mark the milestone.
"Twenty One Years," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "You've always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I've tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality."
"What a journey, a wild and crazy (yet somehow peaceful) ride," her post concluded. "So grateful to God for this life we get to share together."
The couple, who got their start on HGTV and now have their own network, have five children together.
Their new show, "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," premiered June 2 and marked the 10th anniversary of "Fixer Upper."