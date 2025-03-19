Nick Jonas' brothers had his back at the first performance of his new Broadway show on Tuesday.
Joe and Kevin Jonas were both in the house to watch Nick Jonas return to the Great White Way in the musical "The Last Five Years," in which he co-stars with Tony winner Adrienne Warren.
Joe and Kevin Jonas shared photos from the Hudson Theater on their Instagram stories.
"Let's get it @nickjonas," Kevin Jonas wrote in his story with a photo of the stage.
Joe Jonas also shared a photo of the stage with a music sheet for the song "Still Hurting" from the musical.
The show is now in previews and opens officially on April 6 for a 14-week engagement.
The show tracks a couple's relationship, told from both their viewpoints -- except he tells his side of the story in chronological order, starting from their first kiss, while she tells hers in reverse, starting from their breakup.
The only time they come together is during a scene at their wedding.
In June 2024, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren stopped by "Good Morning America" to talk about the musical.
"This is a show that I loved for a very long time," Nick Jonas recalled. "I did Broadway shows here in the city as a kid and I was in 'Beauty and the Beast' -- I was Chip the teacup when I was 9 -- and all my adult castmates were obsessed with this cast album when it was first in its production off Broadway."
He added, "Since then to now, I've dreamed of playing Jamie in the show. When Adrienne came on board, it was just a dream come true, and obviously we're trying to bring something special and different to the show that's so beloved, but couldn't be more excited to be working with this incredible team."
"I'm so excited to sing this music in this score and have the opportunity to bring Cathy to Broadway finally," Warren added about her character in the musical. "It's about time."
Nick Jonas' debut in the show comes in the middle of an extremely busy time for Jonas Brothers: They're releasing a new single, "Love Me to Heaven," on Friday.
This weekend, they're also hosting their first JonasCon fan convention.
The convention will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will feature dozens of JoBros-centric activities and several performances by the brothers, as well as by Franklin Jonas, All-American Rejects, Nick Jonas solo and Joe Jonas' band DNCE.