A video of singer Nick Jonas running off the stage mid-concert at a Jonas Brothers show in Prague on Tuesday sparked concerns from fans.
The video shows the singer suddenly departing the O2 arena stage while making a "time-out" gesture with his hands. Text overlaid in the video reads, "NICK JONAS RUNNING OFF OF STAGE IN PRAGUE."
ABC News reached out to the O2 arena for comment on the incident but did not immediately hear back.
In a statement obtained by Variety, the arena said Jonas' sudden departure was due to a laser pointer.
"We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers' performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person," the O2 arena Praha spokesperson told the outlet. "The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance."
A representative for Nick Jonas did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.
Laser pointers are commonly banned in stadiums and arenas for a variety of reasons including damage to the eyes. On the O2 arena's website, "objects with a laser beam" are listed among the prohibited items.
The Jonas Brothers are currently on the European leg of their tour. The band is scheduled to perform in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday.
In recent years, artists' safety onstage has been of particular concern for musicians across the globe. Artists have also become increasingly vocal about these safety concerns.
Bebe Rexha is among the many artists who have spoken out about safety for artists after she was struck by a cell phone thrown by a concertgoer during a sold-out show last year. The concertgoer was arrested and charged for the incident.
In an escalated case of danger to an artist, Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her show in Vienna in August after police said they foiled a planned terror attack.