Joel Madden is opening up about his relationship with wife Nicole Richie and their two children.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier this week, the Good Charlotte rocker praised Richie for being raised with "a lot of integrity and a lot of class" by her parents, Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey-Richie.

"The more you know her, the more you love her," he gushed.

The couple have been married since December 2010 and share daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14, whom Madden called "easy" to raise.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"We got lucky with our kids. They're easy," the proud father said. "I always tell my kids, 'You make it so easy to be a dad.' They're just good kids, they really are. They're great, and I think they're like their mom."

As for the secret to their nearly 13-year marriage, Madden said "we go to therapy -- lots of therapy."

"I don't think we pretend to be perfect, either," he continued. "I think we're all human."