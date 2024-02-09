A trailer for the upcoming series "We Were the Lucky Ones" is here, and it stars Joey King and Logan Lerman.

The upcoming show, which is based on author Georgia Hunter's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, is "inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII," according to a synopsis.

Logan Lerman, as Andy, in a scene from "We Were the Lucky Ones." HULU

"The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite," the synopsis continues. "The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."

During a panel about the new show for the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, King said the show is "hopeful" and "optimistic."

"It deals with a lot of pain and suffering and sadness, but there's a lot of hope in this show," King said.

Lerman added that there are "many things" that audiences can take away from this story.

"What attracted me to it, especially now, is because I hadn't seen this angle on [the Holocaust]," he said. "I haven't seen that angle explored before."

While filming, King said she got emotional on set.

"Certain scenes just kind of hit you out of nowhere," she said. "I was feeling a lot of feelings, I suppose, and it was helpful to feel that uncomfortability sometimes, because this subject is uncomfortable."

"It's a lot to intake all the time -- it also was really hard, really beautiful to hear about these survivor's stories," she added. "It was amazing but difficult at times."

Joey King, as Halina, and Logan Lerman, as Andy, in a scene from "We Were the Lucky Ones." HULU

Also starring in the new series are Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi and Robin Weigert.

"We Were the Lucky Ones" will be available to stream on Hulu on March 28, 2024.

