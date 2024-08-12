John Travolta soaked up all the action in the City of Light with his daughter.
The "Grease" actor shared a video to Instagram Sunday evening featuring highlights of his trip to the Paris Olympics with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.
"This was our father daughter trip to Paris for the Olympics!" wrote John Travolta.
The video showed Travolta's flight to Paris as he arrived in the City Of Love and attended multiple competitions including a gymnastics event and tennis match.
The video also showed off the beauty of Paris, with clips of the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the Parisian night sky. In one video, Travolta can be seen alongside Ella Travolta posing with "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
The Olympics drew in a star-studded crowd with celebrities from around the world coming to watch the world's best athletes compete for gold. In the end, the United States finished with 40 gold medals and over 100 total medals.
Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020, shared three children: their late son Jett, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.
In April, Travolta stepped out for the 30th anniversary celebration of the cult classic movie "Pulp Fiction" at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival with Ella Travolta.