Johnny Depp is sporting a whole new look in the first image for his upcoming film, "Day Drinker."
Lionsgate gave a sneak peek at Depp's role Monday, and he's nearly unrecognizable, with gray hair, a gray beard and blue colored contacts.
The film, directed by "Snow White" helmer Marc Webb, reunites Depp with frequent screen partner Penélope Cruz. According to the synopsis, Madelyn Cline plays a private-yacht bartender who encounters Depp's "mysterious onboard guest." Cruz plays a criminal figure with whom they both become entangled.
Depp and Cruz previously worked together on the films "Blow," "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "Murder on the Orient Express."
"Day Drinker" marks Depp's first major role in a Hollywood production following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.