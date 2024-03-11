Some of the biggest names in rock and pop are joining forces to celebrate the life of music legend Jimmy Buffett.

On April 11, in a one-night-only event titled "Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett," groups and solo acts including Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi and more will take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to pay tribute to the "Margaritaville" singer.

Promotional flyer for Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert. Live Nation-Hewitt Silva

Tickets for the star-studded event will go on sale Friday, March 15, on ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members will have presale access starting Wednesday.

Also included in the lineup are stars like Pitbull, Jackson Browne, and Sheryl Crow.

Buffett died last year at 76. His official website said the singer had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years.

"He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July," the announcement said.

The stars of the event will span the several genres that Buffett himself touched in his career which included two Grammy nominations.

Over a performing career that spanned five decades, Buffett released more than 30 records, 17 of which were RIAA-certified gold or platinum for sales of 500,000 units or more. He was known for his near-constant touring schedule with his Coral Reefer Band, drawing a devoted fan base affectionately known as "Parrotheads."