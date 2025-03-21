In the past two decades, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have grown from humble beginnings to multi-platinum superstars, delivering chart-topping music and amassing millions of loyal listeners and fans.
To celebrate their 20-year music industry milestone, the Jonas Brothers dropped a new single on Friday and announced their upcoming 2025 tour.
"We feel incredibly grateful for 20 years. We started in an abandoned trailer ... with our dad driving our full band in the van and the three of us just chasing this dream," Joe Jonas told "Good Morning America" Friday, reflecting on where they started. "You wish you could be there in 20 years doing the same thing. It just feels just so incredible. We're having time of our lives obviously -- we get to continue this ride."
The band's new single, "Love Me To Heaven" -- the kick-off of their 20th anniversary celebrations -- will be part of a forthcoming new album.
"This album, which we'll be speaking more about at JonasCon, this song is the lead single," Nick Jonas said, referencing the band's upcoming one-day fan event, which takes place Sunday, March 23. "For us, this really represents going back to the roots. We're definitely tapping into Bruce Springsteen inspirations that we had growing up in Jersey. It's got that up-tempo feel and feels more in line with our earlier stuff, which has been so exciting for us to tap back into and work with some incredible collaborators."
Jonas Brothers announce 2025 20th anniversary tour, full-circle moment in New Jersey
The brothers spoke Friday about their upcoming 20th anniversary tour, saying it would start in the very place they grew up.
"Our journey began in New Jersey, it's where we grew up," Nick Jonas said. "Joe mentioned riding up and down the East Coast in a trailer. Just really humble beginnings playing in malls, because we couldn't sell tickets ourselves, and we'd pop up in there and play. We're doing JonasCon at the American Dream [Mall] in Jersey, which is right across the street from a venue we always dreamed of playing, [the now-closed IZOD Center]. So, our tour ... will be called [the] JONAS20 Living the Dream Tour and will kick off Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium."
Kevin Jonas added that "if someone had said to us while we were playing [the American Dream Mall]" that the band would one day be playing across the highway at MetLife Stadium, "we would have laughed at you. But now we're sitting here being able to play these venues and see our fans that have supported us for so many years. It's just incredible."
"This is the first of many announcements that will come," Nick Jonas added, saying the trio has "lots of stuff lined up."
Rapid-fire questions with the Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers also joined in on a speed-round game of questions Friday, lifting their personalized paddles to answer which brother best fit each answer.
Channeling their early mall performances, when asked who the first to the food court was after their set ended, they all pointed to Kevin Jonas. Asked who the first one was to go shopping, Joe and Nick Jonas confidently responded with the same answer -- Kevin Jonas, again.
With Nick Jonas' return to Broadway in the show "The Last Five Years," the brothers said Joe Jonas would be most likely to forget to turn off his phone in the theater.
"I turned it on silent. Actually no, I did leak all the videos from your first preview," Joe Jonas said jokingly, teasing his brother.
The trio will continue to celebrate their milestone 20th anniversary at JonasCon on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a one-of-a-kind fan experience and all-day event with activations, Q&A panels, and live performances by the brothers, All-American Rejects, DNCE and more.