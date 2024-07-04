Our favorite Julia Roberts moments for her birthday
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE
While the rest of the country celebrated the Fourth of July, Julia Roberts marked a sweet milestone with her husband, Daniel Moder, on Thursday.
The “Leave the World Behind” actress shared a photo on Instagram of her and Moder sharing a kiss for their anniversary.
“TWENTY TWO YEARS,” Roberts captioned the post, along with heart emojis.
The couple met on the set of “The Mexican” in 2000 and tied the knot on July 4, 2002.
Last year, for their wedding anniversary, Roberts shared another photo of her and Moder sharing a kiss.
Roberts and Moder have three children together: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel Moder, 19, and Henry Daniel Moder, 17.