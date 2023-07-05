Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder are celebrating 21 years of marriage.
Roberts commemorated the milestone by sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Moder kissing.
- 1
- 2
- 3October 26, 2018
"21," the "Pretty Woman" actress wrote in the caption of her post, adding the hashtags "true love" and "from here on out."
The couple first met on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000 and later tied the knot on July 4, 2002.
Last year, for their 20th wedding anniversary, Roberts took to Instagram and shared another photo of her and Moder sharing a kiss.
"Can't stop kissing," she wrote in a hashtag on the post.
Roberts and Moder have three children together: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel Moder, 18, and Henry Daniel Moder, 16.