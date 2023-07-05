Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder are celebrating 21 years of marriage.

Roberts commemorated the milestone by sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Moder kissing.

MORE: Julia Roberts wears gown embroidered with children's and husband's initials to 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere
Editor's Picks

"21," the "Pretty Woman" actress wrote in the caption of her post, adding the hashtags "true love" and "from here on out."

The couple first met on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000 and later tied the knot on July 4, 2002.

Last year, for their 20th wedding anniversary, Roberts took to Instagram and shared another photo of her and Moder sharing a kiss.

PHOTO: In this Dec. 4, 2022, file photo, actress Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder are shown at a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE
In this Dec. 4, 2022, file photo, actress Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder are shown at a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House in Washington, D.C.

"Can't stop kissing," she wrote in a hashtag on the post.

MORE: Julia Roberts' daughter dazzles at her Cannes red carpet debut

Roberts and Moder have three children together: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel Moder, 18, and Henry Daniel Moder, 16.