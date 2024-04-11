Julie Bowen is thanking her eldest son for making her a better mom.

In a birthday tribute for her firstborn son Oliver, the "Modern Family" alum got a little sentimental reflecting on her journey and evolution as a parent.

Bowen, 54, wrote in the caption of the post that she was only sharing photos of Oliver in ski gear because he "forbids" her to share his face on social media.

"I love you so much, Oliver. Thanks for being a great son and ski buddy," she wrote. "And thanks for absorbing all my parenting errors like a champ."

She continued, "The first one is always closest to the bomb blast, but you're also the one who made me a mom. Thank you for all the lessons we've failed to learn together. (And thanks for those big wins, too)."

The two-time Emmy-winning actress shares Oliver and twin sons Gustave and John with ex-husband Scott Phillips.