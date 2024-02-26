The "Modern Family" cast reunited at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday and some shared several moments from their reunion afterward on social media.

Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet each took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos with their castmates.

In a post on Sunday, Vergara shared several memories from the night before with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Ed O'Neill.

"I love u @itsjuliebowen @ericsstonestreet @jessetyler #tyburrel #edoneill," Vergara wrote in the caption. "Sag2024."

In his post, Stonestreet, who shared a photo of him, Vergara and Burrell, wrote, "So great to see a couple old friends. And Ty and Sofia."

Ferguson also took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his son Beckett watching the moment the cast reunited onstage at the SAG Awards from home.

"Papa!" Beckett exclaims in the video.

Ferguson wrote in the caption, "Beckett was stoked to see his papa on the tv."

Vergara, Bowen, Ferguson, Stonestreet, Burrell and O'Neill came together onstage Saturday night to announce the winner for best ensemble in a comedy series, which "Modern Family" previously won four times between 2010 and 2013.

"This really brings back memories," Burrell said from the stage. "Do you guys ever miss it?"

"Oh hell yeah," Bowen replied. "But of course we had a great tine. Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, come on."

Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson speak onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Feb. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"It never happens," she added.

"I mean, I just sometimes get a little nostalgic for the golden days," Ferguson said. "It's been a life after a big-hit show."

O'Neill added, "I didn't want to get emotional up here, but you know what I miss about it most of all? The money!"