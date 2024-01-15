Sofia Vergara's starring role in the new Netflix series "Griselda," which she also executive produced, is a role unlike any of her prior assignments.

"It's been a pleasure and a torture at the same time to be part of this project," said the "Modern Family" actress.

The 51-year-old star discussed her namesake role and challenges she's overcome in playing Griselda in the upcoming series on Monday's "Good Morning America."

Netflix described "Griselda" as a "fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history."

The show is set in 1970s and 1980s Miami.

"I think in her mind the only way that she could survive was being part of this crazy, terrible business that is narco traffic," said Vergara of her character, adding, "I think she went a little bit over the top."

Vergara opened up about her experiences shooting the series, detailing a long list of firsts she encountered on set.

"Believe it or not, I had to act for the first time in Spanish," said Vergara, who starred as Gloria Pritchett on the hit ABC show "Modern Family."

Sofia Vergara appears on "Good Morning America," Jan. 15, 2024. ABC News

She also said this was her first time acting in a drama, first time wearing prosthetics and first time learning how to fake using cocaine for the show.

Vergara drew a sharp distinction between her role on "Griselda" and her role on "Modern Family." The family comedy was a "joy," according to Vergara. "The lines were easy, were inside of me already. Like I would just read them the night before," she said.

Conversely, on "Griselda," she spent two months practicing some monologues where she trained with others to help her understand what "serious dramatic acting was."

Vergara said after a day on set at "Modern Family" she was able to go home and have fun, whereas some nights after shooting "Griselda," she was plagued with trouble sleeping.

"Your body doesn't know that you weren't killing someone, or, you know, that they weren't choking you," she said.

The Colombian American actress also opened up on the process of leaning in to a more natural look on "Griselda."

"It's better that I look the way that I really look," said the actress. "That's how I really look in real life and this is three hours of hair and makeup," she said, gesturing to herself on "GMA."

Despite the natural look, she detailed the extensive three-hour process of applying prosthetics every day on set of "Griselda," affecting physical aspects from skin color to teeth to hair.

"Griselda," which shares a similar topic to the Netflix hit "Narcos" is co-created by "Narcos" showrunner Eric Newman and directed by "Narcos" director Andrés Baiz.

"Griselda" debuts Jan. 25 on Netflix.