Julie Chrisley, who became famous from her appearance with her husband, Todd Chrisley, and their family on the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," will be resentenced for her fraud and tax evasion charges according to a recent ruling from judges.
In November 2022, Julie and Todd were sentenced on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.
The couple has since filed an appeal to review their case.
A ruling issued by a panel of judges from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, June 21, and obtained by ABC News, revealed five arguments raised on appeal by the defendants.
"Julie asserts that the district court erred in sentencing her by holding her accountable for the loss amount of the entire bank-fraud scheme," one of the arguments stated.
According to the judges, upon careful consideration and with the benefit of oral argument, the district court "did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record."
As a result, the judges ruled that Julie has been vacated from her sentence and her case will be sent back to the lower court for resentencing.
"While we agree with the government that the district court properly held Julie liable for losses incurred from 2007 on, the district court's calculations included losses incurred in 2006," the ruling read. "But neither the district court nor the government directs us to any evidence that Julie was involved in the conspiracy by 2006."
"So we vacate Julie's sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly," the ruling continued.
In the court document, the judges upheld the convictions of Julie's husband Todd and their accountant Peter Tarantino.
Tarantino is currently serving time in a minimum security federal prison camp in Montgomery, Alabama, after being convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
Meanwhile, Todd is currently being held at a minimum security federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, with a release date in September 2032.
Addressing the ruling on Friday, the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted a video on her Instagram account to share the update with her followers.
"We got the opinion back on the appeal, [it] didn't necessarily go as we hoped but we do have a little win," Savannah said.
After reading a part of the ruling from the judges, she continued, "What this means is that the appeals court could not find any evidence that attributed this $17 million loss amount to my mother. And for that, I am grateful and I hope and pray that the judge can send her home."
"Right now if we won nothing on appeal, she would be home this time in 2026, so I am a firm believer that she will be coming home sooner rather than later," she said, adding that, "please just be prayerful and I have some other ideas up my sleeves to get dad home."
ABC News has reached out to Chrisleys' attorney, Alex Little, for a comment and did not hear back immediately.